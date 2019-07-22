Which Dallas Neighborhood Are You?
Dallasite Jordan Fraker made a hilarious meme of Big D stereotypes using only Bill Murray photos.
I nearly spit out my beer when I saw this meme float by over the weekend.
DFW resident Jordan Fraker created a grid of common stereotypes in well-known Dallas neighborhoods. The catch? He used various photos of Bill Murray to illustrate each area. Do you identify with any of these looks?
OMG. pic.twitter.com/F9UZTWOfXY— Central Track (@Central_Track) July 21, 2019
