Which Dallas Neighborhood Are You?

Dallasite Jordan Fraker made a hilarious meme of Big D stereotypes using only Bill Murray photos.

July 22, 2019
Sybil
Reunion Tower at dusk in downtown Dallas

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

I nearly spit out my beer when I saw this meme float by over the weekend. 

DFW resident Jordan Fraker created a grid of common stereotypes in well-known Dallas neighborhoods. The catch? He used various photos of Bill Murray to illustrate each area. Do you identify with any of these looks?

Sybil Summers

