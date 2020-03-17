Willie Calhoun To Resume Light Activities This Week

It seems like forever ago when the Texas Rangers were in Arizona for Spring Training. During an exhibition game, outfielder Willie Calhoun got smacked in the cheek with a 95-mph ball.

He was diagnosed with a fractured jaw and had surgery the next morning. Fast forward a couple weeks, and the team doctors say he's recovering well. Well enough, in fact, that he can resume "light activities" this week. According to Dallas Morning News, Calhoun is eating soft foods and hasn't had any concussion symptoms.

With the baseball season being pushed back to at least May, he could potentially start with the rest of his team. #TogetherWe