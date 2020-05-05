Without Met Gala, People Are Dressing Animals For Pet Gala

We all love the parade of glamorous oddities that occurs every year during Anna Wintour's Met Gala. The annual fete is invitation-only, and the themes range from opulent to outrageous. Since that didn't happen this year, people did the next best thing ... dressed their pets in high fashion!

