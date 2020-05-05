Without Met Gala, People Are Dressing Animals For Pet Gala
Some of the costumes are high fashion.
We all love the parade of glamorous oddities that occurs every year during Anna Wintour's Met Gala. The annual fete is invitation-only, and the themes range from opulent to outrageous. Since that didn't happen this year, people did the next best thing ... dressed their pets in high fashion!
An event to make even Anna Wintour envious! Louisville is hosting its first-ever “Pet Gala” March 7th! ---- https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2020/02/18/louisville-shelter-dresses-up-dogs-the-pet-gala-glamour-shots/4793308002/ #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dogslife #petgala #metgala #louisville #puppyoftheday #puppygram #news #petprosupplyco
Lacey at the Late Late Show’s Pet Gala! Listen with sound for the full effect!!#petgala #latelateshow #latelateshowwithjamescorden #metgala #gala #pet #puppy #dressedup #dressedupdog #fashion #fashiondog #listenwithsound #westhamfan #westham #westhamunited #throughtheages
Happy world Animal Day. Eastwood Presscon for Pet Gala 2019 --❤️---- #milkydpogi #meowdel #catshionista #petgala #pcci #eastwoodcity
I can finally tell you the real reason why I’m in New York — Anna Wintour invited me to the #PetGala! -- This year’s theme was #Camp and I think I have the purrrrfect outfit, what do you say? @doodletales @dogs @metmuseum
✨#CHLOE- thee flyest bitch in #Bedstuy -- #petgalalook . . . . . . . . . #brooklyn #nyc #newyork #metgala #petgala #pinkcarpet #redcarpet #puppy #mybaby #puppiesofinstagram #baby #turban #gold #bitch
#metgala #metgalachallenge #metgalaredcarpet #petgala #peluche #dogsofinstagram #latelatepetgala #thedodo
#petgala #metgala #metgala2018 #heavenlybodies #bestdressed #redcarpet #vogue #metmuseum #chihuahualife #lexusthebadgirlchi #dogsofinstagram #swayzeedesigns #fashion #art
“Had a blast walking the red carpet at this years Pet Gala. I’m wearing the 99 Cent Store... and feeling fabulous.” #servinglewks #petgala