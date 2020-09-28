Woman Makes A Cake That Looks Exactly Like Her

The weirdest part is when she cuts into it!

September 28, 2020
Sybil
Birthday background - striped rainbow cake with white frosting decorations

(a_namenko/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
Shows
Trending

A YouTuber named Natalie Sideserf creates these incredible cakes, and her followers asked if she could make a selfie cake. 

Challenge accepted!

I made a #SelfieCake! ---- Watch me make it at YouTube.com/SideserfCakeStudio or click the link in my bio!! . . . . . #cake #cakedecorating #cakesofinstagram #cakes #cakeplay #cakedesign #cakestagram #cakepops #cakeart #birthday #burthdaycake #birthdayideas #partyidea #partyideas #kidsbirthdayparty #kidsbirthdaycake #kidsbirthdayideas #bustcake #selfie #selfportrait #selfportraitcake #bustcake #realisticbustcake #everythingiscake #realisticart #realisticcake #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #artist #foodart

A post shared by Sideserf Cake Studio (@sideserfcakes) on

She also made a step-by-step video of the process, and it DEFINITELY looks like her! 

 

 

Tags: 
cake
bake
Selfie
creation
YouTube