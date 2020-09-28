Woman Makes A Cake That Looks Exactly Like Her
The weirdest part is when she cuts into it!
September 28, 2020
A YouTuber named Natalie Sideserf creates these incredible cakes, and her followers asked if she could make a selfie cake.
Challenge accepted!
I made a #SelfieCake!
She also made a step-by-step video of the process, and it DEFINITELY looks like her!