Woman Pays For A Personal Ad In NYC Cabs To Find Herself A Boyfriend

Ann Cutbill Linane recorded a :30 video in the hopes of finding a mate.

August 1, 2019
Sybil
Blonde woman flags down taxi cab in New York City

(wdstock/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Headlines
News
Trending

You know those videos that play on the screen when you're in the back of a New York City cab? Ann Cutbill Lenane does, and she decided to put them to good use. 

The realtor bought advertising time so she could post a request for a boyfriend. In fact, the ad is called "A Man for Ann." She's since gone viral, so I'm sure she'll find someone soon. But is this genius or a shady marketing ploy? You be the judge.

 

Tags: 
New York
NYC
date
Ad
taxi
cab
Ann Cutbill Linane

