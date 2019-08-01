Woman Pays For A Personal Ad In NYC Cabs To Find Herself A Boyfriend

You know those videos that play on the screen when you're in the back of a New York City cab? Ann Cutbill Lenane does, and she decided to put them to good use.

The realtor bought advertising time so she could post a request for a boyfriend. In fact, the ad is called "A Man for Ann." She's since gone viral, so I'm sure she'll find someone soon. But is this genius or a shady marketing ploy? You be the judge.

Video of A Man For Ann - Cab Ad

