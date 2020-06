A woman in Yukon, Oklahoma got creative while fighting the quarantine blues. She played Tic-Tac-Toe with her mailman.

30-year-old Shehan Stewart and her son created a grid, and each day they would add an 'X' or an 'O' to battle the postal worker. Spoiler Alert: He beat them. But they still had fun doing it.

Video of Woman Plays Tic-Tac-Toe With Mailman