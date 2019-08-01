Woman Turns Herself In After Relieving Her Bladder On Raw Potatoes At Walmart

Just when you thought the product-tampering epidemic couldn't get any worse... a 20-year-old woman from Pennsylvania took it to the next level.

Grace Brown was caught on surveillance camera entering a Walmart, and when she left, an employee noticed something strange. He said there was a puddle near the potato bin. Walmart's security screened the footage and found that a girl had urinated on the produce. They called the local police who issued a photo of the suspect on Twitter.

Shortly after, the story went viral so Grace Brown hired an attorney and turned herself into the West Mifflin Police Department. She claims she was intoxicated at the time of the incident. The District Attorney's office is expected to charge her with Criminal Mischief, Open Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct and Public Drunkenness.

BREAKING: GRACE BROWN turned herself in to West Mifflin Police, after learning that she was wanted for URINATING ON POTATOES INSIDE WALMART, according to her attorney #WTAE pic.twitter.com/hDhKXuzi4u — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) July 30, 2019

Be sure to ALWAYS wash your fruits and veggies before eating them.

