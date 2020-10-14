Women Make Hilarious WAP Parody Using Pumpkins

Two comedians in Los Angeles created a hilarious parody of Megan Thee Stallion's and Cardi B's hit song "WAP". If you don't know what WAP stands for, it's definitely NSFW.

Alina Bock and Anastasia Narinskiy dressed as the stereotypical "mom" (think SNL's Schweddy Balls sketches). The duo then remade the song using "wet ass pumpkins" as they unattractively carved gourds. The result is hysterical and definitely worth a watch!