Would You Wear Taco-Scented Nail Polish?

A beauty brand called Sinful Colors’ has given you a new reason to bite your nails ... scented polish! Their new Salty & Sweet collection features six different flavors.

Some sound tempting: donuts, cookies and cream, and chocolate cake. But they also offer tacos, pizza, and cheese puff aromas. Pop star Bebe Rexha promoted the product on Friday, and it sold out. Once re-stocked, you can buy a bottle for $2.98 at Walmart if you dare.