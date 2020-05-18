Would You Wear Taco-Scented Nail Polish?
A new product will make your manicure smell like donuts, pizza, chocolate, and other foods.
A beauty brand called Sinful Colors’ has given you a new reason to bite your nails ... scented polish! Their new Salty & Sweet collection features six different flavors.
Some sound tempting: donuts, cookies and cream, and chocolate cake. But they also offer tacos, pizza, and cheese puff aromas. Pop star Bebe Rexha promoted the product on Friday, and it sold out. Once re-stocked, you can buy a bottle for $2.98 at Walmart if you dare.
@sinfulcolors_official just dropped 6 nail polish shades that looks and smell like different snacks...I have never been happier. Sweet & Salty collection now available online, link in story ------ #SinfulColorsAmbassador #XOXOSinfulColor
Fresh out the oven: Donut Even ------ What’s your fave doughnut flave? New #SinfulColorsSweetandSalty scented collection, out now at @walmart & @meijerstores. (Also makes a perfect treat for Mom tomorrow! #treatyoself) #XOXOSinfulColors
When things are rough, why not turn to Cheese Puff? Keep it light with this savory snack-scented orange polish from our NEW #SinfulColorsSweetandSalty collection. Available at @walmart & @meijerstores. #XOXOSinfulColors #quarantinenails #treatyoself