YETI And Whataburger Team Up To Create New Tumbler

March 5, 2020
Sybil
whataburger

Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times-Imagn Content Services, LLC

A match that almost seems as if it were made just for Texans, Whataburger and Yeti have joined forces to create the Whataburger themed Yeti tumbler.  

The tumbler is an exact replica of a cup from Whataburger and matches every detail.  

You know you’re from Texas when...#whataburgeryeti #backorderforweeks #thelittlethings

A post shared by Marcos Villela (@marcosmfk) on

Whataburger ---- #whataburger #Texas #Houston #powdercoat #whataburgeryeti #powdercoatedyeti #yeti #rtic

A post shared by Clutch City Coatings, LLC (@clutchcitycoatings) on

Finally, the perfect container for Texans to keep their Dr. Pepper cold.  

-story via wideopeneats.com 

 

2020