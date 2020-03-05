YETI And Whataburger Team Up To Create New Tumbler
March 5, 2020
A match that almost seems as if it were made just for Texans, Whataburger and Yeti have joined forces to create the Whataburger themed Yeti tumbler.
The tumbler is an exact replica of a cup from Whataburger and matches every detail.
You know you’re from Texas when...#whataburgeryeti #backorderforweeks #thelittlethings
Whataburger ---- #whataburger #Texas #Houston #powdercoat #whataburgeryeti #powdercoatedyeti #yeti #rtic
Finally, the perfect container for Texans to keep their Dr. Pepper cold.
-story via wideopeneats.com