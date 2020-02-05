You Can Get Married At Whataburger This Valentine's Day

People have celebrated birthday parties, graduations, engagements, and more at Whataburger. Now, the iconic chain is offering to host your wedding ceremony.

On February 14, 2020, a few lucky couples will get hitched (or renew their vows) at select locations. The six Texas cities that are participating are: Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Houston, San Antonio. College Station, and Corpus Christi. The famed restaurant will cover food (including cake and cookies), a photographer, an officiant, decorations (in orange and white, of course), and a cash prize of $5,000 for the honeymoon.

To enter, they are requesting photos, a 500-word essay, and other details. We hear Whatawedding bells!

