Your Kids Ages 9-12 Could Appear In A Super Bowl Commercial
Deion Sanders says they are currently casting kids be in a SB LIV ad.
November 19, 2019
If you ever wanted your kid to be in the spotlight, this is an opportunity on the biggest stage in America.
The NFL is celebrating 100 years, and they are looking for the "next generation of superstars" according to this video. In it, former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders explains the parameters:
- Must be ages 9-12.
- Any gender is welcome.
- Tackle, flag, and all skils are encouraged.
- 32 children will be chosen.
- The commercial airs during Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.
- You and your kids must be available to travel January 30- February 2, 2020.
- Deadline for entry is December 5, 2019.
- Parents must upload a :60 video showing why their offspring should be selected.
PARENTS! We’re in a nationwide search for the next generation of superstars ages 9-12 to appear in this year’s Super Bowl commercial and attend #SBLIV! Click the link in our bio to Enter the Next 100 Super Bowl Contest for a chance to win! NPN. Ends 12/5. Click for Entry/Rules. #PlayFootball #NFL100 ----
Think your family's got what it takes? ENTER HERE.
