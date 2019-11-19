Your Kids Ages 9-12 Could Appear In A Super Bowl Commercial

If you ever wanted your kid to be in the spotlight, this is an opportunity on the biggest stage in America.

The NFL is celebrating 100 years, and they are looking for the "next generation of superstars" according to this video. In it, former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders explains the parameters:

Must be ages 9-12.

Any gender is welcome.

Tackle, flag, and all skils are encouraged.

32 children will be chosen.

The commercial airs during Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

You and your kids must be available to travel January 30- February 2, 2020.

Deadline for entry is December 5, 2019.

Parents must upload a :60 video showing why their offspring should be selected.

Think your family's got what it takes? ENTER HERE.

