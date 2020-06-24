Ezekiel Elliott Feels "Good" After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

On June 15th, a number of NFL players were discovered to have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, was Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott.

At the time, the three-time Pro Bowler was upset the news of his results had been leaked. He spoke today about how he's feeling over a week after the story. In a Twitch interview, Zeke said:

"I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal."