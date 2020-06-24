Ezekiel Elliott Feels "Good" After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
The Cowboys star running back is still in quarantine, but he will be back to practice soon.
June 24, 2020
On June 15th, a number of NFL players were discovered to have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, was Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott.
At the time, the three-time Pro Bowler was upset the news of his results had been leaked. He spoke today about how he's feeling over a week after the story. In a Twitch interview, Zeke said:
"I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal."
