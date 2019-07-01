Taco Cabana Debuts New Frozen Jack & Dr. Pepper Beverage

July 1, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Whataburger’s Dr. Pepper shake was definitely made for kids because Taco Cabana’s frozen Jack and Dr. Pepper was made just for adults. 

It’s about time someone figured out the perfect summertime drink. 

This drink is just like a Jack Daniels and Coke only with a Texas twist. Starting on July 1st you can stop by any local Taco Cabana and order their new adult beverage the Frozen Jack & Dr. Pepper. 

Kick off your 4th of July weekend with one of these bad boys. Is there anything we can't add Dr. Pepper to? 

Via: WFAA

Tags: 
Jack Daniels
Adult Beverage
Taco Cabana
Dr. Pepper
Jack & Dr. Pepper
New
Food and drink

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes