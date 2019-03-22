The #FloridaMan Challenge Is The Best Thing You'll Do All Day!

Each and every day, we here at Miles in the Morning take a moment to fire someone from America. Roughly 98% of the time, we fire someone from Florida!

As luck would have it, the #FloridaMan challenge popped up on social media recently. And it's perfection! Here's how it works...Google Florida man plus your birthday, then share the ridiculous headline that pops up.

Trust us, you will NOT be disappointed! Here's a few glorious examples...

So this is fun, google #FloridaMan plus your birthday and see what comes up. Mine is on brand -- pic.twitter.com/u1xSnWANl7 — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 21, 2019

There's a new trend of looking up Florida Man plus your birthday, so here's mine. #FloridaMan claiming people were "eating his brains" leads police on insane golf course chase. — Astonishing64 (@astonishing64) March 21, 2019

So I did the Florida man challenge & this is what came up. Florida man attacked by a 'crazy squirrel' gone nuts & it was raised by the neighbour. ------ ♀️-- #floridamanchallenge #FloridaMan

Just type in Florida man plus your birthday. — Melissa Coates (@MelissaCoates17) March 21, 2019

Yeah, you're gonna want to share this one at work today.