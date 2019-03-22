florida

The #FloridaMan Challenge Is The Best Thing You'll Do All Day!

March 22, 2019

Each and every day, we here at Miles in the Morning take a moment to fire someone from America. Roughly 98% of the time, we fire someone from Florida!

As luck would have it, the #FloridaMan challenge popped up on social media recently. And it's perfection! Here's how it works...Google Florida man plus your birthday, then share the ridiculous headline that pops up.

Florida man crashes into store after falling asleep at wheel.

Trust us, you will NOT be disappointed! Here's a few glorious examples...

Yeah, you're gonna want to share this one at work today.

 

