School Cafeteria Manager Writes Students Inspiring Messages On Bananas

October 30, 2018
Categories: 
Blake Powers
Features
Shows

As a kid, a small notes of encouragement could do wonders for your morale and mental stability, which is precisely why cafeteria manager Stacey Truman is such an amazing person.

Truman is the cafeteria manager at Kingston Elementary School, a position she’s held for nine years.  Recently, she's taken to handing out students what they're calling "talking bananas." These bananas have short, hand-written motivational messages on them like, “Never give up,” “You are wise,” and “Keep trying.”

Truman explained why she’s been handing out talking bananas to the students to WKTR. She said,“ Most of [the messages> I came up with myself because I would just think about what you would tell a kid or what you would want to hear yourself.”

School principal Sharon Shewbridge loves that Truman took the time to write the motivational messages.  She said, “She just wanted it to be anonymous. But I said this is so simple and amazing — and it has such an impact on kids.  It’s simple, but these words can help them be more courageous and realize that they are good enough.  I hope that other schools see it’s an easy way to get a kind message to kids.”

Via NY Post

Tags: 
School
Students
Lunch
Cafeteria Manager
Lunch Lady
Bananas
Motivational
Sweet
Notes
Messages
Encouragement

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes