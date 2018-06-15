Target Pulls "Baby Daddy" Card From Shelves After North Texas Woman Raises Concern

Takeisha Saunders was shopping for a Father's Day card for her husband when she came across one that caught her eye at her local Target in Rockwall.

The card showed a black couple embracing under the phrase "Baby Daddy." When she texted her husband a photo of the card, he replied, "Don’t buy me that card." Though "Baby Daddy" has become a term of affection over the last few years, Saunders was still concerned about how the meaning would be interpreted by others. She told WFAA, "In my generation, a baby daddy or baby mama was not something you wanted to have or wanted to be."

Saunders' Facebook post quickly went viral, and soon after, Target pulled the card from all 900 stores it was stocked in. Store spokesperson told WFAA, "We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target. We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It's never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell."

American Greetings, the manufacturer behind the card, was also quick to respond and remove the card from shelves. Communications Director Patrice Molnar said, "In this instance, this particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband—which the inside copy makes clear. However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from all retailer shelves and apologize for any offense we've caused."

Via WFAA