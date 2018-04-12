Teacher Bans Phones During Midterms, So Student Brings A Record Player To Listen To Music

The school year is nearing its end, so there's no doubt students across the country are beginning to stress over midterm exams.

This may not have been so back in the day, but nowadays it seems teachers are willing to let students listen to music during examinations. With music being on smartphones, however, that makes it incredibly easy for cheaters to prosper. Teacher Eric Sauercracker decided to cut cheaters off at the pass, and completely ban cell phones while students were taking their midterms, even if it was just for their music. Apparently, one student just couldn't get through the exam without some tunes, so he dragged in a record player, complete with a collection of albums, in order to be able to listen to music during the test!

Students are taking their Physics Midterm exam today. I said no cell phones, not even for music since they could be used to cheat.



This student brought in a record player and is bumping Kanye in his headphones right now... pic.twitter.com/p57iMIal7D — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 11, 2018

As for the choice in music? The student was bumping Kanye West's The College Dropout, though he also brought along other Yeezy albums Late Registration and My Beautiful Dark Twistesd Fantasy, apparently much to Sauercracker's delight! And as for the student?

As a follow up:

@TheItalianPacca did ace the test whilst listening to college dropout... — Eric Saueracker (@esaueracker) April 12, 2018

