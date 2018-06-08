Terrell Owens Won't Attend His Hall Of Fame Induction

Former Dallas Cowboy and Hall of Fame inductee, Terrell Owens won't actually be at his own ceremony.

Owens announced the unprecedented decision through his publicists, who said, "While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton."

Owens was voted in after being denied during his first two years of eligibility.

As you might expect, the Hall of Fame is not too happy, "We are disappointed but will respect Terrell's decision not to participate in the enshrinement," said Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker.

