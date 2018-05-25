Terrified Cat Clings Onto Van Going 60 MPH On The Highway (Video)

Ronda Rankin was riding with her family in Omaha, Nebraska last Friday night when her daughter noticed something strange about a vehicle next to them on the highway. From the backseat, her daughter said, "That's a cat."

Ronda noticed a cat clinging with all its might to the roof of the van traveling next to them, at speeds to had to have reached at least 60mph.

-- WHOA! A friend shared this video of a cat riding on top of this van going 60 mph on I-480 between Martha & Farnam in Omaha Friday around 8:30 p.m. People in the van had no idea! "They were shocked and scared! They immediately pulled over.” Anyone know what happened to cat? -- pic.twitter.com/b4xWxaqu3W — Chinh Doan (@ChinhDoan) May 20, 2018

The Rankins signaled to the driver, who veered off the highway where the Rankins lost sight of them, not knowing the fate of the cat.

Well everyone, breathe easy. The cat, appropriately named Rebel, is ok. He's alive, and miraculously escaped the incident without injury. Rebel's owner Michelle Criger said he often likes to hang around the van, and always makes sure to check under her vehicle before taking off. She never thought she'd have to check the top. Criger told KET7, "When I got him off the roof of the van, he wasn't scared at all. He wasn't shaking, heart racing, nothing. We were more scared than him."

--UPDATE: “Rebel,” yes, that’s the curious cat’s name, had no injuries, and as many may have hoped, the van belonged to his owner. So he’s back home and back to being rebellious. -- #catonvan #ketvcat #iskittyok #rebelthecat pic.twitter.com/hYMKYSeiRe — Chinh Doan (@ChinhDoan) May 23, 2018

-- This is “Rebel,” the curious cat going viral for riding on top of a van at 60 mph down an Interstate in Omaha without owner knowing. He was not hurt & van belongs to owner. #catonvan #rebelthecat --

Live update: https://t.co/XIOXodWbBM @KETV reports: https://t.co/0SIQb6eQ4s pic.twitter.com/67u8IRCL2h — Chinh Doan (@ChinhDoan) May 24, 2018

Our hearts are still racing!

Via Vice