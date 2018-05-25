Cat

Terrified Cat Clings Onto Van Going 60 MPH On The Highway (Video)

May 25, 2018
Blake Powers
Ronda Rankin was riding with her family in Omaha, Nebraska last Friday night when her daughter noticed something strange about a vehicle next to them on the highway.  From the backseat, her daughter said, "That's a cat."

Ronda noticed a cat clinging with all its might to the roof of the van traveling next to them, at speeds to had to have reached at least 60mph.  

The Rankins signaled to the driver, who veered off the highway where the Rankins lost sight of them, not knowing the fate of the cat.  

Well everyone, breathe easy.  The cat, appropriately named Rebel, is ok.  He's alive, and miraculously escaped the incident without injury.  Rebel's owner Michelle Criger said he often likes to hang around the van, and always makes sure to check under her vehicle before taking off.  She never thought she'd have to check the top.  Criger told KET7, "When I got him off the roof of the van, he wasn't scared at all.  He wasn't shaking, heart racing, nothing.  We were more scared than him."

Our hearts are still racing!

Via Vice

 

