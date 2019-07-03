Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MAKERS

Terry Crews Says White Chicks 2 Is Happening

July 3, 2019
Ever wonder why Terry Crews stays in such good shape? According to him, it’s because he’s been waiting to star in ‘ White Chicks 2’.

While sitting down with Andy Cohen, Terry Crews revealed that he got a call from Shawn Wayans letting him know that they’re working on a script for ‘White Chicks 2’. 

“I actually got with Shawn Wayans and he was like, ‘Man, we’re doing it, we’re getting it going. Fifteen years ago you have to understand. As of this month, 15 years, I’ve been working out for 15 years so I can do White Chicks 2, y’all! Please, please.” 

The original movie, starred Marlon and Shawn, as disgraced FBI agents who go undercover as white women in order to solve kidnappings. Crews played professional basketball player Latrell Spencer in the film. 

Though ‘White Chicks’ currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 15% the film went on to gross $113 million at the worldwide box office and was one of the highest grossing comedies of 2004. 

Via: Entertainment Weekly

