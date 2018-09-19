Whoa! That's A Lot Of Texas Bumper Stickers For One Vehicle
If you're a Texan not living in Texas, you HAVE to make sure people know you're from Texas! Even when we're just on vacation, we have break out the Texas gear...a shirt or a hat, whatever has Texas written on it.
And sometimes, letting the world know that there's no place like home, involves 19 Texas themed bumper stickers on the back of your car.
Gotta make sure everyone knows where my heart is ❤️ ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ --: @hotlinesam
Tell us how you really feel about Texas!