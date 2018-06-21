Texas Live! Grand Opening Date Has Been Set

The new entertainment venue set to anchor the future home of the Texas Rangers will open on August 9, officials announced Thursday.

The city of Arlington and the Texas Rangers unveiled a schedule for the grand opening:

Thursday, August 9th

6 to 8 p.m.: Grand Opening VIP Party (by invitation only)

Texas Live! would like to invite you to be their special guest at the Grand Opening VIP Party. Click here to sign up to win tickets to the exclusive event. Arlington Backyard and Lockhart Smokehouse open to the public.

8 p.m.: FREE Concert Featuring Toadies with Eleven Hundred Springs at Arlington Backyard. Doors Open at 7 p.m. More details.

Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Troy’s, Sports & Social Arlington and a signature venue by celebrity chef Guy Fieri open to the public.

Friday, August 10th

11 a.m.: Texas Live! opens to the public

6:05 p.m.: Official Texas Rangers Away Game Watch Party

8 p.m.: Concert Featuring National Recording Artist Bleachers with Special Guests Joywave at Arlington BackyardDoors Open at 7 p.m. More details.

Saturday, August 11th

11 a.m.: Texas Live! opens to the public

12:05 p.m.: Official Texas Rangers Away Game Watch Party

8 p.m.: Concert Featuring National Recording Artist Kip Moore at Arlington BackyardDoors Open 7 p.m. More details.

Sunday, August 12th

11 a.m.: Texas Live! opens to the public

11 a.m.: Family Fun Day. Bring the kids out for a day of fun to our FREE family event at Texas Live!. Enjoy live music and entertainment from Arlington’s’ premiere family performers, plus arts and crafts, moonwalks, face painters, jugglers, puppets, sports games, giveaways, and more! All ages are welcome to participate. Please RSVP in advance to receive a free bag of popcorn.

12:05 p.m.: Official Texas Rangers Away Game Watch Party (*Game time subject to change).

More about Texas Live!

Live! By Loews, a full-service 300-room convention hotel; and a 35,000 square foot meeting/convention facility will be completed in 2019, followed by Globe Life Field in 2020.

“As construction of Texas Live! progresses in the Arlington Entertainment District, we are one step closer to making our dreams a reality with a world-class destination that will cement Arlington as the premier sports, entertainment and hospitality destination in the country for decades to come,” said Arlington Mayor W. Jeff Williams. “Texas Live! is already generating maximum community benefits to our residents with over 2,000 new construction jobs.”

Rangers Republic: the “ultimate fan clubhouse” for Rangers fans during home games, away games and all year-round. A celebration of the Rangers heritage past, present and future, Rangers Republic will be a two-level, 30,000 square foot, family-friendly dining and entertainment venue that will allow fans unprecedented access to the Texas Rangers.

Globe Life Field (HKS)

Live! Arena: the heartbeat of Texas Live! – a multi-level, central gathering place comprised of over 35,000 square feet of best-in-class dining and entertainment options. Live! Arena will be the “living room” of Texas Live!, providing fans with one of the best sports viewing experiences imaginable and will be the ultimate place to celebrate the Rangers and all Texas sports.

Arlington Backyard: a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion that will become the “backyard” of Texas Live! Arlington Backyard will host over 250 annual events including cultural activities, art shows, regional and national concerts, charitable functions and community events and will serve as the launching point for major festivals throughout the entire district.

PBR Country Bar: The flagship PBR bar at Texas Live! will be the largest PBR venue in the country. Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the PBR country bar at Texas Live! will be a powerhouse concept that brings an authentic country experience to Arlington, marrying an electric combination of “cowboy cool” and big-time, Texas-sized entertainment. The country’s flagship PBR will exceed 1,500-capacity and will feature a 7,000 square foot balcony overlooking Arlington Backyard.

Guy Fieri: The Emmy-award winning chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality will be launching a one-of-a-kind, flagship restaurant concept for the project that will be developed specifically with Texas Live! in mind.

Lockhart Smokehouse: The family behind the iconic brand have deep roots in Texas and will be bringing the Lockhart barbecue tradition to Texas Live!. Guests will be able to experience Lockhart traditions such as Kreuz Market sausage, as well as other Texas standards including brisket, ribs and other meats smoked low and slow over Texas post oak

Additionally, Revolver Brewing will debut a working brewery, bar and tasting room within the Live! by Loews hotel when it opens in 2019. Guests will be able to enjoy Revolver’s flagship brands, like Blood and Honey, as well as one-of-a-kind specialty beers specifically crafted for the project.