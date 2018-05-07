Texas Mother Turns $18 Bet Into $1.2 Million Winner At Kentucky Derby

Margaret Reid definitely did her homework before placing her bet on the Kentucky Derby.

The Austin mother has been going to Retama Race Park in Selma, TX with her friends for years, but there is no doubt she's ever collected a prize as big as this one. When Justify crossed the finish line first as the winner of the Derby, Reid took home a cool $1.2 million, all off an $18 bet. Reid nailed a "pick five," correctly picking the winners of five races in a row. That fifth race just happened to be the Kentucky Derby. Reid told KENS, "It was an amazing feeling yes, that you won a really big, like a really big ticket. A mini-lotto if you will. It was a big ticket because it was a couple of long shots in the middle of it."

Video of Texas woman becomes millionaire

With her mini-lottery, Reid plans on treating herself to a mini-vacation, but will be smart with it. "I'll invest some of it. Obviously. I have a young daughter that's going to be going to college in three years, so some of it will go there."

Via KENS 5