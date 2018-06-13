Texas Officer Removes A Large Snake From A Residential Bathroom

Why do snakes always seem to find their way into our bathrooms?

The Bee County Sheriff’s office, just north of Corpus Christi, received a call last week about a large snake in a resident’s bathroom. The snake was removed from the bathroom vanity successfully by Deputy Scotten.

According to a Facebook post made by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, the snake was a blue indigo. They are nonvenomous, but they do eat venomous snakes. The Bee County Sheriff’s Office did mention that they have seen an uptick in snake calls due to the recent weather.

‘Good job Deputy’: Texas officer removes snake from bathroom of home https://t.co/CupK6iSz1g pic.twitter.com/dA9hsgrzb0 — Austin Statesman (@statesman) June 12, 2018

Via: The Austin American-Statesman