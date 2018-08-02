Rangers Bring Back "RANGERS7" Papa John's Promotion

Papa John's pizza is coming back to Globe Life Park, as the Texas Rangers decide to revive their partnership.

Amid reports that Papa John's founder John Schnatter had used a racial slur, the Texasn Rangers organization had cut off their partnership. However, they've now reversed course and brought back their advertising and promos with Papa John's.

A statement from the Rangers says Papa John's has taken the right steps to recover their image, by removing Schnatter from any role with the company and by promising to do what it takes to regain fans' trust.

This means Rangers fans get half-price pizza back. The popular promotion saw Papa Johns pies being sold for fifty percent off on the day after games when the team scores seven or more runs.

