Texas Senior Throws Pizza Party For The Homeless Instead Of Having A Graduation Party

Texas teen Leanne Carrasco wanted to make sure she gave back following her high school graduation.

After graduating from Waltrip High School in Houston, rather than throwing herself a huge graduation party, Carrasco threw a pizza party for the homeless women and children at the nearby Star of Hope Center. Carrasco, who had volunteered at the center on multiple occasions, bought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.

Following graduation, Carrasco plans to continue pursuing her caring nature by studying nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.

Via ABC 13