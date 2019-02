Some Texan done lost their mind with this hot mess of a creation! We don't need or want these lace up cowboy boots.

No seriously, they're a cross between a pair bowling shoes and a pair of Old Gringo Women's Clarise White Leather with White Embroidery Western Snip Toe Boots from Cavender's. And are those Adidas stripes on the side?

No, no, no! Do NOT want! Plus we aren't feeling the powder blue accents.