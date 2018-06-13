There Is A Secret Menu At Chick-Fil-A

If you're in the mood for something off the menu at Chick-Fil-A, KLUV has you covered.

It's recently been revealed that Chick-Fil-a has a secret menu. No there aren't any beef products on the secret menu, but there is bacon. If you want to treat yourself to dessert after having a chicken sandwich they have some of the best.



The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

A combination of the spicy chicken with zesty buffalo sauce added on top with dill pickle chips.

The Char

A spicy chicken sandwich that just so happens to be grilled. Ask for the "Spicy Char-Grilled Chicken Patty" and they'll know what you're talking about.

The Fired Chicken Club

A grilled chicken patty that they can fry for you. Just ask for the fried chicken instead of the grilled patty.

The Chicken, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

A chicken and egg biscuit, all you have to do is ask for cheese on it. A little cheese makes your breakfast 100% better.

Spicy Chicken, Egg and Cheese Bagel

This secret menu item is so well known, you can just ask for it by name. The breakfast of champions’ right here.

Chicken or Bacon On Anything

Want to turn your grilled chicken salad into a fried chicken salad, go ahead. Wanna add bacon to any order? Do it! As long as it's not too complicated they'll be able to make it for you.

Grilled Cheese

We all have one friend who doesn't eat meat. If they're with you the next time you go to Chick-Fil-A, order them a Chick-fil-A Deluxe just ask to hold the chicken.

IceDream

If you're not too keen on keeping your child's toy that comes with the order, you can exchange it for a free ice cream cone.

Strawberry Lemonade

Need to cool off and quench your thirst? This will do the trick. A pretty common secret menu item, a cup of lemonade with a scoop strawberry toppings.

Root Beer Float

All you have to ask for is a serving of vanilla to your cup of root beer.

