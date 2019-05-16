There's A Petition To Rewrite Season 8 Of Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans are upset at this final season! And they want a REWRITE!

There is an online petition that has over 300,000 signatures already to have a rewrite because they feel the writers, David Benioff and DB Weiss have basically checked out in this final season. Click HERE to sign the petition.

Rumors are that HBO even offered to make the final season as long as they wanted with no restrictions to the budget, but Benioff and Weiss declined.

Others feel that they setup storylines where they change things just for the sake of surprise factor.

Are you happy with the final season?