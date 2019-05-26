All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Hulu in June 2019

It’s your last chance to watch those little dancing penguins do their thing in Happy Feet. As the beloved film leaves Hulu, it’s accompanied by a few paranormal movies, a few Christmas movies (?), and a full 27 alien encounters set to leave the streaming platform.

As you’re enjoying Memorial Day Weekend and planning out what to binge throughout the rest of the summer, be sure to take into account what’s leaving Hulu in June 2019. We’ll be spending our month re-watching Frankie Muniz in Big Fat Liar.

Get the full list below.

Leaving June 30

492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

20 Weeks (2017)

27 Alien Encounters (2016)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Ghost Hunter (2010)

American Meth (2008)

Bakery in Brooklyn (2016)

Barton Fink (1991)

Beowulf (2007)

Bible Conspiracies (2017)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Bounce (2000)

Christmas Crush (2013)

Christmas in Wonderland (2007)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Cropsey (2009)

Darkness (2002)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dear Santa (2011)

Double Team (1997)

Dragonslayer (1981)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Easy Rider (1969)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Gamer (2009)

Happy Feet (2006)

Heaven's Gate (1981)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Killer Legends (2014)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

License to Drive (1988)

Like Mike (2002)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Penelope (2008)

Primal Fear (1996)

Project Nim (2011)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Soldiers of the Damned (2015)

Stories We Tell (2013)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

Surf's Up (2007)

Surf's Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Undisputed (2002)

Uninvited Guest (1999)

Up in Smoke (1978)

White Noise (2005)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)