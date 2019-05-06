Carrie Underwood’s Son Was Her Biggest Fan at Cry Pretty Tour

Carrie Underwood is both one of the biggest stars in country, and one of the country’s favorite moms. Carrie and husband Mike Fisher continually share sweet looks into their adorable family’s lives via social media, and the latest story is one for the books.

Carrie just kicked off her Cry Pretty Tour on May 1st in Greensboro, NC. With dozens of dates hitting what feels like every state, she’s supporting her latest album release in a set filled with both new songs and old hits.

Along with putting on killer performances, Carrie is balancing family life and learning to manage with three-month-old son Jacob Bryan Fisher. While Jacob may not be old enough to remember these shows, son Isaiah sure is- and, he’s a huge fan of his mommy.

In a super sweet post shared after her May 3 show in Birmingham, AL, Mike wrote that Isaiah was beyond excited to watch his mom perform. “This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling “mommy I love you” when she came close!!” he shared while praising Carrie for her talents both onstage and off.

“I’m the luckiest wife/mom in the whole wide world to have my boys in the audience watching me!” Carrie responded in the comments. We’re so in love with this family!