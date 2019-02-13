Chicken and Waffles Flavored Honey Bunches of Oats Coming to Walmart

The perfect brunch combination or a culinary nightmare?

February 13, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Chicken and waffles

© Joshua Resnick | Dreamstime.com

Brands are trying lots of funny things to get our attention. From letting buyers choose what their next flavor will be to continually releasing limited edition versions of classic things (Oreos, we’re looking at you), it’s hard to get bored with what’s in your local store.

Related: SCREENSHOTS: Disney Reveals First Look at 'Frozen 2'

Honey Bunches of Oats is a classic cereal that really doesn’t need to be touched. Apparently, they had a different opinion.  

Post is gearing up for their celebration of National Cereal Day with two limited-edition flavors that the brand tells PEOPLE are ACTUALLY limited: once they’re gone, they’re gone. Both Chicken and Waffles and Maple Bacon Donut cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart. 

Hitting the shelves on March 7, the interesting flavor combos will cost just $2.98 a box. We’re a little stressed out about the weird combo of meat and cereal, but probably won’t be able to say no during a 1AM snack binge.

Tags: 
cereal
lifestyle

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes