Countdown and ‘Wildflowers’ Picture Appear on Tom Petty’s Website

It’s already been over nine months since we lost legendary singer-songwriter Tom Petty.

Before his passing in October of 2017, Petty was reportedly planning a tour based off of his 1994 solo album, Wildflowers. He wanted to expand the album into a two-disc set and then take it to the stage, performing it in its entirety.

A mysterious countdown was recently shared on The Heartbreaker’s official Facebook page and immediately conjured up well-thought-out explanations from hopeful fans. Many noted that the black and white illustration is from 1995 and could be a nod to the Wildflowers era.

The countdown will hit zero at 10:00 AM ET on July 11.