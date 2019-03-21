Dolly Parton Supports Home County With $200,000 Donation to Volunteer Fire Departments

Dolly Parton is helping Tennessee overcome the destruction of a 2016 wildfire that swept the Gatlinburg area.

Along with her swift response of creating the My People Fund just days after the Gatlinburg fire began a destructive course that devastated over 2,500 homes and killed 14 people, Dolly is continuing her efforts years later. Her official website reports that eight Volunteer Fire Departments across her hometown of Sevier County were gifted $20,000, with another $40,000 being put towards their training center.

The chief of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department says their portion will go towards repairs and gear, while the training center donation will help build a new classroom.

"It is only fitting that the last of the My People Fund will go to those who were the first to respond to the fires," Dolly explained of her choice of where to put the money.

Along with the $200,000 worth of donations, Dolly took over 880 families under her wings to give them $10,000 spread across a six-month period following the wildfires. Her efforts to rebuild her home county are helping on every level, showing her good intentions and true dedication to rebuilding the community.

Dolly was recently honored as the MusiCares Person of The Year, an award that was clearly beyond well deserved!