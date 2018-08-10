Eric Clapton Features on Doyle Bramhall II's "Everything You Need”

British rocker and three-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Eric Clapton recently lent his bluesy guitar playing to Doyle Bramhall II’s “Everything You Need.”

The groove-encouraging track is fronted by Bramhall’s soulful vocals. Clapton’s guitar accents the romantic jam before culminating in a guitar solo that drives the song home.

Listen to the full track below:

The laid-back jam is the first single off of Doyle’s upcoming Shades, available October 5.