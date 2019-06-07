Joey Fatone Files for Divorce After Almost 15 Years of Marriage

Joey Fatone and estranged wife Kelly Baldwin have been technically separated for years now. After moving on to see other people as early as 2015, the pair is officially ending their marriage of nearly 15 years.

The two reportedly filed for divorce on May 13. “I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce,” Fatone told Us Weekly after revealing the two had been quietly separated for some time.

High school sweethearts Fatone, 42, and Baldwin, 42, tied the knot in September 2004 after dating on and off for years. The pair has two daughters, Briahna Joely, 18, and Kloey Alexandria, 9.

Fatone hit the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards red carpet with girlfriend Izabel Araujo on June 2, the same night he officially confirmed his divorce. Fatone and Araujo have been dating for about four years now and have publically confirmed their relationship with various Instagram posts and anniversary celebrations.