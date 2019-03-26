Justin Bieber Shares He’s Stepping Away From Music to Focus on “Deep-Rooted Issues”

“Don’t forget that I’m human / Don’t forget that I’m real” Justin Bieber sings on Purpose track “I’ll Show You.”

Justin Bieber was going nonstop for some of his most crucial developmental years, growing up in the spotlight and having to deal with the challenges that come with it since he was just 15 years old. The singer went through a collection of rough patches where his rowdy behavior left some fans doubting his character, while others viewed it as his rebellion against having to be “perfect” for the spotlight.

Related: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle in Candid Instagram Post

With a four-year gap in releasing music, Justin’s previous schedule that added up to an average of over one album a year has been completely changed. As fans continue to wonder where new music is, he’s announcing an official break to clear up what’s going on.

“I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he started in an honest Instagram caption offering an explanation to fans. “I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be… Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP.”

The revelation that he’s stepping away to focus on resolving his problems comes shortly after he candidly told fans that he’s been going through dark times recently. We wish him nothing but the best!

“That’s right. Love you so much it hurts!!!” wife Hailey Bieber commented in support of his choice.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.