The Ramones Release 1978 “She’s The One” Video

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Road to Ruin'

September 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Drummer Marky Ramone performs onstage with the Ramones

Amanda Edwards, Getty

Punk icons the Ramones just shared a previously unseen video for “She’s The One,” celebrating the 40th anniversary of album Road to Ruin.

The 1978 video shows the long-haired rockers decked out in leather jackets, ripping through the upbeat song. The simple retro footage shows them performing in a sort of basement with minimal lighting and no embellishments... other than their fantastic outfits.

Watch the rare video below:

Road to Ruin was recently reissued in a 3 CD, 1 LP box set that features remasters, rough mixes, acoustic versions and more.  

