Man Sets Fire To Traffic Camera With Flaming Underwear

November 15, 2018
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Adelaide, Australia, for twice trying to set fire to a speed camera with a pair of what witnesses called “flaming underwear.”

The camera was smashed and set on fire around 12:30 early Wednesday morning according to South Australian Police.  Fire crews extinguished the flames, only to have it be set ablaze again just three hours later.  Witnesses saw the second act of arson, and phoned the incident into the police, saying they saw a man “throwing underwear” at the device.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of arson.

 

Police are now investigating the matter.

Via Yahoo! Australia

