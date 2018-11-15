Man Sets Fire To Traffic Camera With Flaming Underwear

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Adelaide, Australia, for twice trying to set fire to a speed camera with a pair of what witnesses called “flaming underwear.”

The camera was smashed and set on fire around 12:30 early Wednesday morning according to South Australian Police. Fire crews extinguished the flames, only to have it be set ablaze again just three hours later. Witnesses saw the second act of arson, and phoned the incident into the police, saying they saw a man “throwing underwear” at the device.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of arson.

Flash fire - a man has been arrested for allegedly torching a speed camera at Wayville. Witnesses say he threw flaming underwear at the snapper in a bizarre attack. Those details and more in 7 News at 4pm and 6pm. #7News pic.twitter.com/XMDrhUWWQY — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) November 14, 2018

Police are now investigating the matter.

