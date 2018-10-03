Top Haunted Houses In DFW This Halloween Season

Halloween season is officially underway and that means you might be excited to visit that pumpkin patch or come up with the coolest costume idea!

However, for some of us, it means getting a thrill and getting spooked inside a haunted house.

But which one to visit from the many houses out there?? 98.7 KLUV is here to help!

Here's our list of the TOP FIVE HAUNTED HOUSES across DFW this Halloween season:

ED STEELE/DAN'S HAUNTED HOUSE

1. Dan’s Haunted House - Lake Dallas, TX

OPENS: Friday October 5th through October 27th

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm to 11 pm

LOCATION: 501 E. Swisher Rd. Lake Dallas, TX 76065

TICKETS $20

DARK HOUR HAUNTED HOUSE

2. Dark Hour Haunted House, Plano

OPENS: September 21st through October 31st

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7 pm to midnight; Sundays 7 pm to 10 pm

LOCATION: 701 Taylor Dr. Plano, TX 75074

TICKETS $32- $71

HANGMAN'S HOUSE OF HORRORS

3. Hangman’s House of Horrors - Fort Worth, TX

OPENS: September 21st through November 3rd

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm to midnight; Halloween week starting Tues Oct 30th 8 pm to 10 pm

LOCATION: 4400 Blue Mound Rd. Ft. Worth, TX

TICKETS $29- $59

J&F HOUSE OF TERROR

4. J & F House of Terror, Garland

OPENS: Friday October 5th through November 3rd

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 pm to midnight

LOCATION: 1855 Wall Street Suite B Garland, Texas 75041

TICKETS $20, 2 for $38, 4 for $75

PARKER HOUSE

5. The Parker House Haunted Attraction

OPENS: Friday September 28th through October 31st