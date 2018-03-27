Toxicology Report Says Prince Died From Exceedingly High Amounts of Fentanyl

TMZ has learned that Prince's toxicology report states that the musician's death on April 21st, 2016, was caused by extremely high amounts of fentanyl in his system.

Fentanyl is often used to treat severe pain and has shown patients to become addicted and dependent on the drug. It can also be very dangerous when consumed with alcohol.

According to the report, there was approximately 67.8 micrograms of fentanyl per liter of blood in Prince's body. It also notes that people have died after consuming as little as 3 micrograms of fentanyl per liter.

The report also says that Prince's liver had 450 micrograms of fentanyl per kilogram. Experts claim that anything beyond 69 micrograms per kilogram can results in an overdose and/or death.

There were also traces of fentanyl found on Prince's stomach. It was also revealed that he frequently consumed the drug orally.