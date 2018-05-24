Traveling For Memorial Day? You Might Want To Avoid Leaving At These Times!

Memorial Day is here, which means the unofficial start to Summer has begun. And frankly, it's starting to feel like it outside. 100 degrees and we're not even out of May, yet?

Understandably, there will be a TON of people out on the roadways this weekend, traveling to and from the Metroplex, which means traffic will be much heavier than usual. According to AAA, there will be more than 41.5 million will be traveling during Memorial Day weekend, nearly a 5% increase from 2017. And we betcha it'll feel like that increase will all be in DFW!

So if you're planning on heading out of town for the holiday, there out certain times this weekend that you'll want to avoid leaving altogether.

According to Waze, the worst times to drive this holiday weekend will be

-Friday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-Saturday, May 26 to Monday May 28 (so the entire weekend!), from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

-Tuesday, May 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Happy Holidays!

Via WFAA