Dallas Cowboys' Travis Frederick Has Been Diagnosed With Guillain Barre Syndrome

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Travis Frederick has been battling nerve issues in the offseason. Upon further testing, it turns out Frederick has a rare autoimmune disorder called Guillain Barre Syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the nerves. This disorder creates a tingling and weakness in his outer extremities and could eventually lead to paralysis. Unfortunately, there is no cure, however, most people do recover. There are several treatments that can ease symptoms and reduce the duration of the illness.

As for Frederick, he seems to be in good spirits about everything and hopeful about the future. According to his Twitter statement, doctors caught it very early. He's also already had two treatments and feeling better when it comes to his strength. As of right now, there is no way to determine when Frederick can get back on the field. Needless to say, he wants to be back out there as soon as possible.

An update on what’s going on with me: pic.twitter.com/KSkMUvyCWk — Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) August 22, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with you Travis! Get well soon! And don't come back unless you are ready.