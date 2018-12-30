TSA To Use More Floppy-Ear Dogs Because They're Less Scary Than Pointy-Ear Dogs

The TSA is taking big steps to better appease our airport experience, and make our travels as less stressful as possible.

Along with high-tech baggage scanners, facial-recognition cameras, and "automated lanes" that will help keep the flow of passengers checking in moving along, the TSA has decided to employ more "floppy-ear" dogs, as they are less scary than "pointy-ear" dogs. The organization believes that floppy-ear dogs are less intimidating than their counterparts, which in turn would make passengers more comfortable and less stressful TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, "We find the passenger acceptance of floppy-ear dogs is just better. It presents just a little bit less of a concern. Doesn't scare children."

The TSA currently trains seven breeds of dogs to sniff out any potential contraband, which include German shepherds (pointy ears), Labrador retrievers (floppy ears), German shorthaired pointers (floppy ears), wirehaired pointers (floppy ears), Vizslas (floppy ears), Belgian Malinois (pointy ears) and golden retrievers (floppy ears).

Via Los Angeles Times