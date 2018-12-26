Photo Credit: Theresa Bouche/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Twenty-One Pilots Drummer Josh Dun Is Now Engaged To Actress Debby Ryan

December 26, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines

Sorry ladies one of the members of Twenty-One Pilots is off the market. 

Josh Dun, 30, is now engaged. Last weekend the Twenty-One Pilots drummer proposed to actress Debby Ryan. 

Dun announced their engagement by posting several pictures to Instagram. He captioned the photos "I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby." 

I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby

A post shared by jøsh dun (@joshuadun) on

Ryan tweeted out a few other pictures from the proposal, and even mentioned that she told Dun “No Way”. “I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes’.

According to Billboard the Dun and Ryan have been dating on and off again since 2013. Ryan lived in Keller, Texas for a short time before landing a role on the series “The Suite Life On Deck” on the Disney Channel. Ryan can currently be seen on the hit Netflix series “Insatiable.” 

Soon after the engagement was announced, Ryan’s former co-star Cole Sprouse, congratulated the two with a comment on Dun’s Instagram post, "My babies”. Ryan’s friend and Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, followed Cole’s comment, "I love this so much. Congratulations you two." 

Congratulations to the happy couple. 

Tags: 
21 pilots
Debby Ryan
ENgaged

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes