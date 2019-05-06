Tyson Recalls 11.7 Million Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Strips Over Metal Contamination Fears

Tyson Foods Inc. of Rogers, Arkansas has expanded a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips from 69,000 pounds to 11,760,424 pounds of product because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to the USDA.

Officials say the various frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

You can find the list of products, and their packing and labeling, here.

The USDA received two complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products and has now taken reports of at least six more incidents.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.