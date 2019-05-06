Tyson Recalls 11.7 Million Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Strips Over Metal Contamination Fears

May 6, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Shows

Tyson Foods Inc. of Rogers, Arkansas has expanded a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips from 69,000 pounds to 11,760,424 pounds of product because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to the USDA. 

Officials say the various frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on various dates from Oct. 1, 2018 through March 8, 2019 and have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019 through March 7, 2020.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product package.

You can find the list of products, and their packing and labeling, here.

The USDA received two complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products and has now taken reports of at least six more incidents.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

 

Tags: 
Tyson Foods
Frozen Chicken Strips
food
health
usda
Recall
Metal Contamination
All Local

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes