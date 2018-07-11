crop_circle

Heat Wave In The UK Reveals Evidence Of Ancient Ruins

While the heat is slowly melting everyone on Earth, there are a few people in the world who are pretty excited about it...the archeologists in the UK.

Why? Well, this heat wave has unearthed evidence of numerous ancient structures across Britain. Through aerial archeological surveys, we can see what appear to be various crop circles. However, they aren't crop circles. It's actually the markings of ancient structures that used to stand there. Basically, it's like looking at the old foundation of a building.

Now, for those of you wondering why this happens. According to Quartz,

"When hot and dry weather strikes, the vegetation above the filled in ditches has more nutrients and moisture, leaving it slightly greener than its neighbors."

Or it could be aliens. Just sayin'.

