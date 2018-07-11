Heat Wave In The UK Reveals Evidence Of Ancient Ruins

While the heat is slowly melting everyone on Earth, there are a few people in the world who are pretty excited about it...the archeologists in the UK.

Why? Well, this heat wave has unearthed evidence of numerous ancient structures across Britain. Through aerial archeological surveys, we can see what appear to be various crop circles. However, they aren't crop circles. It's actually the markings of ancient structures that used to stand there. Basically, it's like looking at the old foundation of a building.

Now, for those of you wondering why this happens. According to Quartz,

"When hot and dry weather strikes, the vegetation above the filled in ditches has more nutrients and moisture, leaving it slightly greener than its neighbors."

Wales-wide drought reveals further lost archaeological monuments

As the drought across Wales continues, new and long-vanished archaeological sites continue to appear in fields of ripening crops and parched grassland.

▶️ https://t.co/0El4c3GWmk pic.twitter.com/ccxd5u7Yza — CBHC / RCAHMW (@RCAHMWales) July 11, 2018

Or it could be aliens. Just sayin'.