UNT Consider Naming New Dorm After "Mean" Joe Greene

The University of North Texas (UNT) is considering a proposal to name it's new dorm hall after legendary UNT football player "Mean" Joe Greene.

NBC 5 is reporting that the UNT Board of Regents will discuss the proposal Thursday and Friday.

The proposed "Joe Greene Hall" will be located on the southeast side of campus on the corner of Avenue A and Eagle Drive; It will house 500 students.

Greene attended UNT from 1966 until 1968. During the 1966 season, the North Texas football team finished second in the nation against the rush, fans and the media adopted the monicker "Mean Green" for both the university and "Mean" Joe Greene. During his time with the team, UNT went 23-5-1 holding opponents to 1.9 yards a carry. Greene was named to the 1968 All-American team before being drafted 4th overall during the 1969 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Greene's number #75 jersey is one of four numbers retired by UNT. The other three include #28 for running back Abner Hayes (1957-1959), #33 for wide receiver Ray Renfro (1949-1950), and #55 for linebacker Richard Gill.