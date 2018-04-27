Upcoming Rock Releases for May

Just like many of the new albums released in months previous, the new releases scheduled for the month of May follow the trend of reissues and retrospectives. There are, however, some artists who have new music coming—Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) key among them—but again, most will be previously issued albums.

Some of the highlights? A new, 4-disc collection of music from GLENN FREY's solo career with well known hits, deep cuts, concert recordings, and previously out-of-print early songs, and of interest to BEATLES fans will be all four of their historic appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show collected on a new DVD. Additionally, PAUL McCARTNEY plans reissues of 4 of his solo albums as well as Wings Greatest Hits. Vinyl album reissues remain popular with Supertramp's Breakfast In America, Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water, and Pink Floyd's 1994 live set, Pulse, among some of the more notable offerings.

And vinyl box sets? You bet! Bruce Springsteen issues his second box set of vinyl, The Album Collection Vol. 2, 1987-1996, and there will be career retrospectives from Dire Straits (a six-disc box set,​ The Studio Albums 1978-1991) and The Steve Miller Band's Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976).

NEW DVD releases to be looking for: John Mellencamp (Plain Spoken: From The Chicago Theatre), Jeff Beck (Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story), and Joe Bonamassa (British Blues Explosion Live).